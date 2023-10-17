The South Alabama Jaguars (3-3) host a Sun Belt battle against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-5) on Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at Hancock Whitney Stadium.

South Alabama ranks 52nd in total offense (414.8 yards per game) and 42nd in total defense (339.7 yards allowed per game) this season. Southern Miss has been sputtering on defense, ranking 12th-worst with 35.3 points allowed per game. It has been more effective on offense, putting up 23.7 points per contest (96th-ranked).

For more details on this matchup, including where and how to watch on ESPN2, keep reading.

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama Game Info

Date: Tuesday, October 17, 2023

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Watch this game on Fubo City: Mobile, Alabama

Mobile, Alabama Venue: Hancock Whitney Stadium

Southern Miss vs. South Alabama Key Statistics

Southern Miss South Alabama 356.0 (106th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 414.8 (73rd) 378.8 (54th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339.7 (28th) 142.2 (83rd) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 157.7 (62nd) 213.8 (86th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 257.2 (47th) 7 (35th) Turnovers (Rank) 8 (56th) 6 (107th) Takeaways (Rank) 10 (45th)

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has compiled 1,254 yards on 53% passing while tossing seven touchdown passes with five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Frank Gore Jr., has carried the ball 103 times for 397 yards (66.2 per game) with four touchdowns.

Rodrigues Clark has compiled 356 yards on 50 carries with two touchdowns.

Jakarius Caston's 334 receiving yards (55.7 yards per game) lead the team. He has 21 receptions on 44 targets with three touchdowns.

Latreal Jones has racked up 324 receiving yards (54.0 yards per game) and one touchdown on 23 receptions.

Tiaquelin Mims has racked up 209 reciving yards (34.8 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

South Alabama Stats Leaders

Carter Bradley has thrown for 1,456 yards (242.7 ypg) to lead South Alabama, completing 65.7% of his passes and recording 11 touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

La'Damian Webb has racked up 476 yards on 83 carries while finding the end zone eight times as a runner.

Kentrel Bullock has collected 285 yards on 59 attempts, scoring two times.

Caullin Lacy has hauled in 39 catches for 723 yards (120.5 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone six times as a receiver.

Jamaal Pritchett has grabbed 19 passes while averaging 41.8 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

DaMarcus Thomas has been the target of 12 passes and compiled nine catches for 103 yards, an average of 17.2 yards per contest.

