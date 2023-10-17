The Buffalo Sabres (0-2) take on the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2) at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, October 17 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, with both teams back in action after a loss. The Sabres were defeated by the New York Islanders 3-2 in their most recent outing, while the Lightning are coming off a 5-2 loss to the Ottawa Senators.

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's a peek at which team we think will emerge with the victory in Tuesday's action on the ice.

Lightning vs. Sabres Predictions for Tuesday

Our computer projection model for this contest predicts a final tally of Lightning 8, Sabres -1.

Moneyline Pick: Lightning (-110)

Lightning (-110) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Lightning (+1.5)

Lightning vs Sabres Additional Info

Lightning Splits and Trends

The Lightning had a record of 46-30-6 last season and were 8-9-17 in overtime contests.

In the 23 games Tampa Bay played that were decided by one goal, it picked up 25 points.

In 11 games last season when the Lightning finished with only one goal, they picked up three points (1-9-1).

Tampa Bay failed to win all 11 games last season when it scored a pair of goals.

The Lightning scored more than two goals 64 times, accumulating 101 points (47-10-7).

Last season Tampa Bay recorded a lone power-play goal in 36 games, posting a record of 20-12-4.

When it outshot its opponent last season, Tampa Bay posted a record of 28-13-6 (62 points).

The Lightning's opponents had more shots in 39 games last season. The Lightning went 18-18-3 in those contests (39 points).

Team Stats Comparison (2022-23)

Sabres Rank Sabres AVG Lightning AVG Lightning Rank 3rd 3.57 Goals Scored 3.41 8th 26th 3.62 Goals Allowed 3.07 14th 10th 32.5 Shots 32 12th 26th 33 Shots Allowed 31.5 20th 9th 23.42% Power Play % 25.36% 3rd 28th 73.01% Penalty Kill % 79.69% 15th

Lightning vs. Sabres Game Time and TV Channel

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN

Watch this game on Fubo Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

