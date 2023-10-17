Lightning vs. Sabres: Betting Trends, Odds, Advanced Stats
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 6:46 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Buffalo Sabres (0-2) host the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2) at KeyBank Center on Tuesday, October 17 at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN, with each team heading into the game following a loss. The Sabres are coming off a 3-2 defeat to the New York Islanders, while the Lightning fell to the Ottawa Senators 5-2 in their most recent game.
Lightning vs. Sabres Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Spread
|Sabres (-115)
|Lightning (-105)
|7
|Sabres (-1.5)
Lightning Betting Insights
- The Lightning secured an upset victory in six, or 46.2%, of the 13 games they played as an underdog last season.
- Tampa Bay was 6-7 as an underdog of -105 or longer on the moneyline last season.
- The win probability for the Lightning, implied from the moneyline, is 51.2%.
- Last season, 46 games Tampa Bay played finished with over 7 goals.
Lightning vs Sabres Additional Info
Lightning vs. Sabres Rankings
|Sabres 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|Lightning 2022-23 Total (Rank)
|293 (3rd)
|Goals
|280 (8th)
|297 (26th)
|Goals Allowed
|252 (14th)
|63 (8th)
|Power Play Goals
|71 (3rd)
|61 (25th)
|Shorthanded Goals Allowed
|53 (16th)
Lightning Advanced Stats
- With 280 goals (3.4 per game) last season, the Lightning had the league's eighth-best offense.
- Tampa Bay's total of 252 goals allowed (3.1 per game) was 14th in the NHL.
- With a goal differential of +28, they were 11th in the league.
- Tampa Bay had 71 power-play goals (on 280 chances), third in the NHL.
- The Lightning had the NHL's third-best power-play percentage (25.36%).
- Tampa Bay had seven shorthanded goals (16th in league).
- At 79.69%, the Lightning had the 15th-ranked penalty-kill percentage in the league.
- At 51.6%, the Lightning had the league's 11th-ranked faceoff win rate.
- With a shooting percentage of 10.7%, Tampa Bay was seventh in the league.
- The Lightning shut out their opponents six times. They averaged 24.7 hits and 14 blocked shots per game.
