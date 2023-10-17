The Buffalo Sabres (0-2) are slightly favored when they host the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-2) on Tuesday, October 17 in what is expected to be a close matchup. The Sabres are -110 on the moneyline to win against the Lightning (-110) in the game, which begins at 7:30 PM ET on ESPN.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lightning vs. Sabres Game Info

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN

ESPN Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York

KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Lightning vs. Sabres Total and Moneyline

See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.

Sabres Moneyline Lightning Moneyline Total BetMGM -110 -110 7 Bet on this game at BetMGM

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Lightning vs. Sabres Betting Trends

Every game Tampa Bay has played this season has had more than 7 goals.

The Sabres have not yet this season played as a moneyline favorite.

The Lightning fell in the lone game they played as the underdog this season.

Buffalo has not played a game with moneyline odds shorter than -110.

Tampa Bay has played with moneyline odds of -110 or longer once this season and lost that game.

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.