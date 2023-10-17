How to Watch the Lightning vs. Sabres Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for October 17
Published: Oct. 17, 2023 at 1:12 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Coming off a loss last time out, the Buffalo Sabres will host the Tampa Bay Lightning (who also lost their previous game) on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.
Watch ESPN to see the match unfold as the Sabres and Lightning meet.
Sabres Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Where: KeyBank Center in Buffalo, New York
Lightning vs Sabres Additional Info
Lightning Stats & Trends (2022)
- The Lightning's total of 252 goals conceded (3.1 per game) was 14th in the league.
- With 280 goals (3.4 per game) last season, the Lightning had the league's eighth-best offense.
- Their +28 goal differential was 11th in the league.
- The Lightning had 71 power-play goals (on 280 chances), third in the NHL.
- The Lightning scored on 25.36% of their power plays, No. 3 in the NHL.
Lightning Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Nikita Kucherov
|82
|30
|83
|113
|98
|57
|100%
|Brayden Point
|82
|51
|44
|95
|45
|51
|50.7%
|Steven Stamkos
|81
|34
|50
|84
|54
|25
|53.8%
|Brandon Hagel
|81
|30
|34
|64
|48
|92
|28.4%
|Mikhail Sergachev
|79
|10
|54
|64
|45
|55
|-
Sabres Stats & Trends (2022)
- Defensively, the Sabres conceded 297 total goals (3.6 per game) to rank 26th in league play.
- The Sabres scored the third-most goals in the league last season (293 total, 3.6 per game).
- They had the league's 19th-ranked goal differential at -4.
- The 63 power-play goals the Sabres put up last season (eighth-most in the NHL) came via 269 power-play chances.
- The Sabres were ninth in the league with a 23.42% power-play conversion rate.
Sabres Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Tage Thompson
|78
|47
|47
|94
|40
|43
|43%
|Jeff Skinner
|79
|35
|47
|82
|46
|41
|47.3%
|Alex Tuch
|74
|36
|43
|79
|38
|64
|42.7%
|Rasmus Dahlin
|78
|15
|58
|73
|61
|45
|-
|Dylan Cozens
|81
|31
|37
|68
|20
|36
|48.3%
