Anthony Cirelli and the Tampa Bay Lightning will play the Buffalo Sabres at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday, at KeyBank Center. There are prop bets for Cirelli available, and here are some stats to help you with your wagers.

Anthony Cirelli vs. Sabres Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, October 17, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +190)

Cirelli Season Stats Insights in 2022-23

Cirelli averaged 16:16 of ice time last season, with a plus-minus of +13.

He scored a goal in a game 10 times last season in 58 games played, including multiple goals once.

Cirelli had an assist in 14 of 58 games last season, with multiple assists in four of them.

Cirelli's odds on his point total prop carry an implied probability of 47.6% that he hits the over.

Cirelli has an implied probability of 34.5% of going over his assist prop bet, based on the odds.

Cirelli Stats vs. the Sabres in 2022-23

The Sabres ranked 26th in goals against, conceding 297 total goals (3.6 per game) in league play.

Their -4 goal differential ranked 19th in the league.

