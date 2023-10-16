Robbie Grossman returns to action for the Texas Rangers against Framber Valdez and the Houston AstrosOctober 16 at 4:37 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 2 of the ALCS. The Rangers have a 1-0 series lead.

In his most recent action (on October 7 against the Orioles) he went 1-for-5 with a double.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

  • Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
  • Game Time: 4:37 PM ET
  • Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  Stadium: Minute Maid Park
  • Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
  • TV Channel: FOX
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

  • Grossman is batting .238 with 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 57 walks.
  • In 56.5% of his games this year (65 of 115), Grossman has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (14.8%) he recorded more than one.
  • In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (8.7%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).
  • Grossman has picked up an RBI in 26.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.
  • He has scored in 42 games this year (36.5%), including 12 multi-run games (10.4%).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
57 GP 55
.229 AVG .246
.321 OBP .357
.373 SLG .412
16 XBH 18
4 HR 6
26 RBI 23
47/25 K/BB 51/32
0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings

  • The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB.
  • The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.94).
  • Astros pitchers combine to allow 201 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 22nd in baseball).
  • Valdez makes the start for the Astros, his 32nd of the season. He is 12-11 with a 3.45 ERA and 200 strikeouts in 198 2/3 innings pitched.
  • In his most recent appearance on Monday, Oct. 9 against the Minnesota Twins, the left-hander tossed 4 1/3 innings, giving up five earned runs while surrendering seven hits.
  • Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 29-year-old ranks 15th in ERA (3.45), 13th in WHIP (1.126), and 22nd in K/9 (9.1).
