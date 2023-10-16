Robbie Grossman returns to action for the Texas Rangers against Framber Valdez and the Houston AstrosOctober 16 at 4:37 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 2 of the ALCS. The Rangers have a 1-0 series lead.

In his most recent action (on October 7 against the Orioles) he went 1-for-5 with a double.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:37 PM ET

4:37 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Watch this game on Fubo! Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is batting .238 with 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 57 walks.

In 56.5% of his games this year (65 of 115), Grossman has picked up at least one hit, and in 17 of those games (14.8%) he recorded more than one.

In 10 games this year, he has gone deep (8.7%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).

Grossman has picked up an RBI in 26.1% of his games this year, with more than one RBI in 11.3% of his games. He has also produced three or more runs in five contests.

He has scored in 42 games this year (36.5%), including 12 multi-run games (10.4%).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 55 .229 AVG .246 .321 OBP .357 .373 SLG .412 16 XBH 18 4 HR 6 26 RBI 23 47/25 K/BB 51/32 0 SB 1

Astros Pitching Rankings