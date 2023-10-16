The ALCS rolls on Monday at 4:37 PM ET when the Houston Astros host the Texas Rangers live on FOX from Minute Maid Park. The Rangers will look to move one step closer to the World Series while the Astros hope to even up the series with a win. Nathan Eovaldi will start for the Rangers and Framber Valdez is the Astros' starter for this contest.

The favored Astros have -120 moneyline odds against the underdog Rangers, who are listed at +100. The over/under for the matchup has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Rep your team with officially licensed Rangers gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Rangers vs. Astros Odds & Info

Date: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Time: 4:37 PM ET

4:37 PM ET TV: FOX

FOX Location: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: Minute Maid Park

Minute Maid Park Live Stream: Watch on Fubo!

Favorite Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Total Over Total Odds Under Total Odds Run Line Favorite Run Line Odds Underdog Run Line Odds Astros -120 +100 8.5 -105 -115 - - -

Bet with King of Sportsbooks and use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers! Check out the latest odds and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Recent Betting Performance

In eight games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 6-2.

When it comes to the over/under, the Rangers and their foes are 1-7-2 in their previous 10 contests.

The Rangers' previous 10 games have not had a spread posted by bookmakers.

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Betting Records & Stats

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 52 games this year and have walked away with the win 27 times (51.9%) in those games.

This season, Texas has won 19 of its 36 games, or 52.8%, when it's the underdog by at least +100 on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 50% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Games involving Texas have gone over the total set by sportsbooks in 84 of 167 chances this season.

In 14 games with a line this season, the Rangers have a mark of 9-5-0 against the spread.

Check out the latest odds and place your bets on and the with BetMGM Sportsbook. Use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Rangers Splits

Home Away Day Night Vs. Starting RHP Vs. Starting LHP 50-31 40-41 40-24 56-47 68-55 28-16

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.