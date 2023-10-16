The Texas Rangers, including Leody Taveras and his .485 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, battle starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:37 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for Game 2 of the ALCS. The Rangers own a 1-0 series lead.

He reached base in all three of his plate appearances (2-for-2 with a home run and an RBI) in his last game against the Astros.

Leody Taveras Game Info & Props vs. the Astros

Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023

Monday, October 16, 2023 Game Time: 4:37 PM ET

4:37 PM ET Stadium: Minute Maid Park

Astros Starter: Framber Valdez

Framber Valdez TV Channel: FOX

Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +825)

RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +250)

Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Explore More About This Game

Leody Taveras At The Plate

Taveras is batting .266 with 31 doubles, three triples, 14 home runs and 35 walks.

Taveras has picked up a hit in 95 of 149 games this year, with multiple hits 39 times.

Looking at the 149 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 14 of them (9.4%), and in 2.5% of his trips to the dish.

Taveras has had an RBI in 46 games this season (30.9%), including 16 multi-RBI outings (10.7%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.

He has scored in 55 games this season (36.9%), including multiple runs in 15 games.

Leody Taveras Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 68 GP 74 .285 AVG .250 .333 OBP .294 .456 SLG .390 23 XBH 25 9 HR 5 37 RBI 30 59/17 K/BB 58/18 8 SB 6

Astros Pitching Rankings