Corey Seager vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 2
Published: Oct. 16, 2023 at 4:27 AM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Corey Seager (.489 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 99 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Framber Valdez and the Houston Astros at Minute Maid Park, Monday at 4:37 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 2 of the ALCS. The Rangers are holding a 1-0 series lead.
He had a one-hit performance in his most recent game (1-for-4) against the Astros.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|BetWay
|Click Here
|First bet reset up to $250 back in bonus bets if your first bet loses
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Corey Seager Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Monday, October 16, 2023
- Game Time: 4:37 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Astros Starter: Framber Valdez
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Looking to place a prop bet on Corey Seager? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Discover More About This Game
Corey Seager At The Plate
- Seager leads Texas in OBP (.390) and total hits (156) this season.
- Among qualifying hitters in MLB play, he ranks fifth in batting average, ninth in on-base percentage, and second in slugging.
- In 77.6% of his 125 games this season, Seager has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 47 multi-hit games.
- He has homered in 25.6% of his games in 2023, and 6.2% of his trips to the plate.
- Seager has driven in a run in 57 games this year (45.6%), including 23 games with more than one RBI (18.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 12 contests.
- He has scored in 66 of 125 games this season, and more than once 25 times.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Corey Seager Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|64
|GP
|55
|.337
|AVG
|.316
|.406
|OBP
|.372
|.707
|SLG
|.531
|46
|XBH
|29
|23
|HR
|10
|56
|RBI
|40
|43/28
|K/BB
|45/21
|1
|SB
|1
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The Astros pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Astros have the eighth-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.94).
- The Astros rank 22nd in baseball in home runs allowed (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- The Astros will send Valdez (12-11) to the mound to make his 32nd start of the season. He is 12-11 with a 3.45 ERA and 200 strikeouts through 198 2/3 innings pitched.
- The lefty last appeared on Monday, Oct. 9 against the Minnesota Twins, when he threw 4 1/3 innings, allowing five earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- The 29-year-old's 3.45 ERA ranks 15th, 1.126 WHIP ranks 13th, and 9.1 K/9 ranks 22nd among qualifying pitchers this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.