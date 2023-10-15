The New Orleans Saints (3-2) visit the Houston Texans (2-3) at NRG Stadium on Sunday, October 15, 2023.

The betting trends and insights for the Saints and Texans can be found below before they meet on Sunday.

Saints vs. Texans Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, October 15, 2023

Sunday, October 15, 2023 Time: 1:00 PM ET

1:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

FOX City: Houston, Texas

Houston, Texas Venue: NRG Stadium

Favorite Spread Total Favorite Moneyline Underdog Moneyline Saints 1.5 42.5 -125 +105

Saints vs. Texans Betting Records & Stats

New Orleans Saints

New Orleans' games this season have had an average of 40.4 points, 2.1 fewer than this matchup's over/under.

The Saints have gone 1-3-1 against the spread this season.

The Saints have been moneyline favorites four times this season. They've gone 2-2.

New Orleans has gone 2-2 when it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -125 or shorter (50%).

Houston Texans

The Texans and their opponents have scored more than 42.5 combined points twice this season.

The average total for Houston's games this season is 42.1 points, 0.4 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Texans are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

The Texans have been underdogs in four games this season and won two (50%) of those contests.

Houston has a record of 2-2 in games where oddsmakers have them as underdogs of at least +105 on the moneyline.

Saints vs. Texans Over/Under Stats

Points Scored (PG) Points Scored NFL Rank Points Allowed (PG) Points Allowed NFL Rank Average Total Games Over Current Total Total Games Saints 19.2 21 15.2 5 40.4 0 5 Texans 23 10 20 12 42.1 2 5

Saints vs. Texans Betting Insights & Trends

Saints

In its last three contests, New Orleans has one win against the spread, and is 1-2 overall.

New Orleans has not gone over the total in its past three games.

The Saints have outscored their opponents by a total of 20 points this season (four points per game), and the Texans have put up just 15 more points than their opponents (three per game).

Texans

Houston is unbeaten against the spread and 1-2 overall over its last three games.

In their past three games, the Texans have hit the over once.

Saints Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 40.4 41.3 39.8 Implied Team Total AVG 21.6 22.5 21.0 ATS Record 1-3-1 0-2-0 1-1-1 Over/Under Record 0-5-0 0-2-0 0-3-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 2-2 1-1 1-1 Moneyline Underdog Record 1-0 0-0 1-0

Texans Betting Splits

Overall Home Away Point Total AVG 42.1 40.8 43.0 Implied Team Total AVG 23.6 21.5 25.0 ATS Record 3-2-0 1-1-0 2-1-0 Over/Under Record 2-3-0 1-1-0 1-2-0 Moneyline Favorite Record 0-0 0-0 0-0 Moneyline Underdog Record 2-2 1-0 1-2

