The New Orleans Saints' (3-2) injury report heading into their game against the Houston Texans (2-3) currently includes 10 players. The matchup begins at 1:00 PM on Sunday, October 15 from NRG Stadium.

The Saints squared off against the New England Patriots in their last outing, winning 34-0.

Last time out, the Texans fell to the Atlanta Falcons 21-19.

New Orleans Saints Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Derek Carr QB Shoulder Full Participation In Practice Adam Prentice FB Knee Out Landon Young OT Hip Out Andrus Peat OL Concussion Questionable Lonnie Johnson Jr. CB Hamstring Out Cameron Jordan DE Back Limited Participation In Practice Juantavius Gray DB Hamstring Out Chris Olave WR Toe Limited Participation In Practice Juwan Johnson TE Calf Out James Hurst OL Foot Limited Participation In Practice

Houston Texans Injury Report Today

Player Pos. Injury Status Laremy Tunsil OT Knee Did Not Participate In Practice Josh Jones OT Hand Full Participation In Practice Maliek Collins DT Abdomen Did Not Participate In Practice Blake Cashman LB Wrist Limited Participation In Practice Christian Harris LB Concussion Questionable Noah Brown WR Groin Full Participation In Practice Robert Woods WR Ribs Questionable George Fant OT Hip Limited Participation In Practice Nathaniel Dell WR Concussion Questionable

Saints vs. Texans Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas

NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas TV Info: FOX

FOX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Saints Season Insights

On the defensive side of the ball, the Saints have been a top-five unit, ranking fourth-best by allowing just 274.6 yards per game. They rank 25th on offense (289 yards per game).

The Saints have the 22nd-ranked offense this year (19.2 points per game), and they've been more effective defensively, ranking fifth-best with only 15.2 points allowed per game.

The Saints rank 24th in passing yards this year (191.8 per game), but they've been thriving on the other side of the ball, ranking fourth-best in the NFL with 183 passing yards allowed per game.

On offense, New Orleans ranks 20th in the NFL with 97.2 rushing yards per game. Meanwhile, the defensive unit ranks eighth in rushing yards allowed per contest (91.6).

With nine forced turnovers (sixth in NFL) against six turnovers committed (13th in NFL), the Saints' +3 turnover margin ranks 11th in the NFL.

Saints vs. Texans Betting Info

Spread Favorite: Saints (-1.5)

Saints (-1.5) Moneyline: Saints (-125), Texans (+105)

Saints (-125), Texans (+105) Total: 42.5 points

