Sunday's contest at Minute Maid Park has the Houston Astros (90-72) going head to head against the Texas Rangers (90-72) at 8:15 PM ET (on October 15). Our computer prediction projects a close 5-4 win for the Astros, so it should be a tight matchup.

The Astros will look to Justin Verlander (13-8, 3.22 ERA) against the Rangers and Jordan Montgomery (10-11, 3.20 ERA).

Rangers vs. Astros Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas

Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas How to Watch on TV: FOX

Rangers vs. Astros Score Prediction

Our prediction for this game is Astros 5, Rangers 4.

Total Prediction for Rangers vs. Astros

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Discover More About This Game

Rangers Performance Insights

In seven games as the underdog over the last 10 matchups, the Rangers have posted a mark of 5-2.

When it comes to the total, Texas and its foes are 1-7-2 in its previous 10 contests.

The Rangers' previous 10 contests have not had a runline set by bookmakers.

The Rangers have been chosen as underdogs in 51 games this year and have walked away with the win 26 times (51%) in those games.

This season, Texas has come away with a win eight times in 19 chances when named as an underdog of at least +120 or worse on the moneyline.

The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Rangers have a 45.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).

Rangers pitchers have a combined ERA of 4.29 ERA this year, which ranks 18th in MLB.

Rangers Schedule