Mitch Garver vs. Astros Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALCS Game 1
Published: Oct. 15, 2023 at 4:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Mitch Garver is back in action for the Texas Rangers versus Justin Verlander and the Houston AstrosOctober 15 at 8:15 PM ET. The teams will meet to open the ALCS.
He is back in action for the first time since October 10, when he went 2-for-4 with a double and two RBI against the Orioles.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Astros
- Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 8:15 PM ET
- Stadium: Minute Maid Park
Stadium: Minute Maid Park
- Astros Starter: Justin Verlander
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +290)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)

Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is batting .270 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.
- Garver has picked up a hit in 58 of 89 games this year, with multiple hits 21 times.
- In 20.2% of his games this year, he has gone deep, and 5.5% of his trips to the dish.
- Garver has picked up an RBI in 32 games this season (36.0%), with two or more RBI in 12 of those contests (13.5%).
- He has scored at least once 37 times this year (41.6%), including 10 games with multiple runs (11.2%).
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|41
|.291
|AVG
|.248
|.392
|OBP
|.347
|.536
|SLG
|.462
|17
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|23
|48/23
|K/BB
|34/21
|0
|SB
|0
Astros Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Astros has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in MLB.
- The Astros have a 3.94 team ERA that ranks eighth across all league pitching staffs.
- Astros pitchers combine to rank 22nd in baseball in home runs given up (201 total, 1.2 per game).
- Verlander (13-8) takes the mound for the Astros in his 28th start of the season. He's put together a 3.22 ERA in 162 1/3 innings pitched, with 144 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Saturday, Oct. 7 against the Minnesota Twins, the righty tossed six scoreless innings while surrendering four hits.
- The 40-year-old ranks ninth in ERA (3.22), 14th in WHIP (1.133), and 34th in K/9 (8) among qualifying pitchers in MLB play this season.
