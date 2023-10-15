The Ottawa Senators (off a victory in their most recent game) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (off a defeat) will clash on Sunday at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

NHL Network and BSSUN will air this Senators versus Lightning matchup.

Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN

NHL Network and BSSUN

Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Lightning vs Senators Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends (2022)

The Lightning gave up 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the league.

The Lightning's 280 goals last season (3.4 per game) ranked them eighth in the NHL.

With a goal differential of +28, they were 11th in the league.

The Lightning had 71 power-play goals (third-most in NHL) on 280 chances.

The Lightning had the league's third-best power-play percentage (25.36%).

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Nikita Kucherov 82 30 83 113 98 57 100% Brayden Point 82 51 44 95 45 51 50.7% Steven Stamkos 81 34 50 84 54 25 53.8% Brandon Hagel 81 30 34 64 48 92 28.4% Mikhail Sergachev 79 10 54 64 45 55 -

Senators Stats & Trends (2022)

Defensively, the Senators gave up 270 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in league play.

The Senators ranked 18th in the league last season with 259 goals scored (3.2 per game).

Their goal differential (-11) ranked 21st in the league.

The 72 power-play goals the Senators put up last season were second-best in the NHL (on 306 power-play chances).

The Senators' 23.53% power-play conversion rate was eighth-best in the league.

Senators Key Players