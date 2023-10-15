The Ottawa Senators (off a victory in their most recent game) and the Tampa Bay Lightning (off a defeat) will clash on Sunday at Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa.

NHL Network and BSSUN will air this Senators versus Lightning matchup.

Senators Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

  • When: Sunday, October 15, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN
  • Where: Canadian Tire Centre in Ottawa, Ontario

Lightning vs Senators Additional Info

Lightning Stats & Trends (2022)

  • The Lightning gave up 3.1 goals per game (252 in total), 14th in the league.
  • The Lightning's 280 goals last season (3.4 per game) ranked them eighth in the NHL.
  • With a goal differential of +28, they were 11th in the league.
  • The Lightning had 71 power-play goals (third-most in NHL) on 280 chances.
  • The Lightning had the league's third-best power-play percentage (25.36%).

Lightning Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Nikita Kucherov 82 30 83 113 98 57 100%
Brayden Point 82 51 44 95 45 51 50.7%
Steven Stamkos 81 34 50 84 54 25 53.8%
Brandon Hagel 81 30 34 64 48 92 28.4%
Mikhail Sergachev 79 10 54 64 45 55 -

Senators Stats & Trends (2022)

  • Defensively, the Senators gave up 270 total goals (3.3 per game) to rank 20th in league play.
  • The Senators ranked 18th in the league last season with 259 goals scored (3.2 per game).
  • Their goal differential (-11) ranked 21st in the league.
  • The 72 power-play goals the Senators put up last season were second-best in the NHL (on 306 power-play chances).
  • The Senators' 23.53% power-play conversion rate was eighth-best in the league.

Senators Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win %
Tim Stützle 78 39 51 90 62 61 41.6%
Brady Tkachuk 82 35 48 83 51 30 48.4%
Claude Giroux 82 35 44 79 32 52 58.3%
Drake Batherson 82 22 40 62 38 38 34.2%
Vladimir Tarasenko 69 18 32 50 26 24 0%

