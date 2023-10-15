Lightning vs. Senators Injury Report Today - October 15
Here's a peek at the injury report for the Tampa Bay Lightning (1-1), which currently has two players listed on it, as the Lightning prepare for their matchup with the Ottawa Senators (1-1) at Canadian Tire Centre on Sunday, October 15 at 7:00 PM ET.
Tampa Bay Lightning Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Andrei Vasilevskiy
|G
|Out
|Back
|Tyler Motte
|LW
|Out
|Upper Body
Ottawa Senators Injury Report Today
|Name
|Position
|Status
|Injury
|Joshua Norris
|C
|Out
|Shoulder
Lightning vs. Senators Game Info
- Game Day: Sunday, October 15, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: NHL Network and BSSUN
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- Location: Ottawa, Ontario
- Arena: Canadian Tire Centre
Lightning Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Lightning were eighth in the league in scoring last season (280 goals, 3.4 per game).
- Tampa Bay conceded 252 total goals (3.1 per game), 14th in the NHL.
- Their +28 goal differential was 11th in the league.
Senators Season Insights (2022-23)
- The Senators' 259 goals scored last season (3.2 per game) ranked 18th in the league.
- Ottawa was 20th in goals against, conceding 270 total goals (3.3 per game) in NHL play.
- Their goal differential (-11) ranked 21st in the league.
Lightning vs. Senators Betting Info
|Favorite
|Underdog
|Total
|Senators (-115)
|Lightning (-105)
|6.5
