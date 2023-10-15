Will Derek Carr hit paydirt when the New Orleans Saints and the Houston Texans meet in Week 6 on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dig into his anytime TD player prop, giving you all of the numbers and trends you need.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Think Carr will score in this matchup, or want to bet on a different player? Use our link to sign up at Bet MGM for a first-time deposit bonus!

Will Derek Carr score a touchdown against the Texans?

Odds to score a TD this game: +800 (Bet $10 to win $80 if he scores a TD)

Carr has rushed for 5 yards on 10 carries (1 yards per game) on the ground this year.

Carr has not reached the end zone on the ground once in five games.

Derek Carr Game Log

Watch the NFL this season on Fubo!

Week Opponent Pass Comp. Pass Att. Pass Yards Pass TDs INTs Rush Att. Rush Yards Rush TDs Week 1 Titans 23 33 305 1 1 3 4 0 Week 2 @Panthers 21 36 228 0 1 3 -4 0 Week 3 @Packers 13 18 103 1 0 0 0 0 Week 4 Buccaneers 23 37 127 0 0 2 1 0 Week 5 @Patriots 18 26 183 2 0 2 4 0

Rep Derek Carr with officially licensed NFL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.