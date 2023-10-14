SEC Games Today: How to Watch SEC Network, TV Schedule, Live Streaming Options - Week 7
Published: Oct. 13, 2023 at 11:14 AM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
With the college football season heading into Week 7, the slate includes six games that feature teams from the SEC. To make sure you catch all of the action, review the article below for details on how to watch.
SEC Games on TV This Week
|Date/Time
|TV
|Georgia Bulldogs at Vanderbilt Commodores
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
|Arkansas Razorbacks at Alabama Crimson Tide
|12:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Florida Gators at South Carolina Gamecocks
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
|Texas A&M Aggies at Tennessee Volunteers
|3:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|CBS (Live stream on Fubo)
|Auburn Tigers at LSU Tigers
|7:00 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|ESPN (Live stream on Fubo)
|Missouri Tigers at Kentucky Wildcats
|7:30 PM ET, Saturday, October 14
|SEC Network (Live stream on Fubo)
