The No. 15 Oregon State Beavers (5-1) take on a familiar opponent when they host the No. 18 UCLA Bruins (4-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Reser Stadium in a Pac-12 battle.

Oregon State is totaling 449.2 yards per game on offense (28th in the FBS), and rank 27th on the other side of the ball, yielding 324.2 yards allowed per game. UCLA has been top-25 on both offense and defense this season, as it ranks 25th-best in total yards per game (458.8) and fifth-best in total yards allowed per game (254.2).

Oregon State vs. UCLA Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 8:00 PM ET

8:00 PM ET Channel: FOX

City: Corvallis, Oregon

Corvallis, Oregon Venue: Reser Stadium

Oregon State vs. UCLA Key Statistics

Oregon State UCLA 449.2 (26th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 458.8 (69th) 324.2 (41st) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 254.2 (3rd) 205.5 (15th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 200 (23rd) 243.7 (64th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 258.8 (45th) 5 (16th) Turnovers (Rank) 10 (91st) 9 (39th) Takeaways (Rank) 13 (9th)

Oregon State Stats Leaders

D.J. Uiagalelei has racked up 1,307 yards (217.8 ypg) on 92-of-152 passing with 13 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. In addition, he's added 131 rushing yards (21.8 ypg) on 33 carries while scoring five touchdowns on the ground.

Damien Martinez has 586 rushing yards on 90 carries with three touchdowns.

Deshaun Fenwick has racked up 330 yards on 58 carries, scoring four times.

Silas Bolden's leads his squad with 369 yards as a receiver. He's racked up that yardage on 27 receptions (out of 45 targets) and scored three touchdowns.

Anthony Gould has caught 20 passes for 356 yards (59.3 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Jesiah Irish has compiled eight receptions for 154 yards, an average of 25.7 yards per game. He's scored one time as a receiver this season.

UCLA Stats Leaders

Dante Moore has thrown for 1,139 yards (227.8 ypg) while completing 53.1% of his passes and collecting nine touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Carson Steele is his team's leading rusher with 71 carries for 412 yards, or 82.4 per game. He's found paydirt two times on the ground, as well.

TJ Harden has piled up 286 yards (on 47 attempts) with two touchdowns.

J.Michael Sturdivant has racked up 334 receiving yards on 16 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring two touchdowns as a receiver.

Logan Loya has caught 18 passes and compiled 223 receiving yards (44.6 per game) with two touchdowns.

Carsen Ryan's 11 targets have resulted in seven grabs for 137 yards and two touchdowns.

