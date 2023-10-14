The Mississippi Valley State Delta Devils (0-5) take on a familiar opponent when they visit the Arkansas-Pine Bluff Golden Lions (1-4) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Rice-Totten Stadium in a SWAC battle.

Mississippi Valley State ranks third-worst in scoring offense (10 points per game), but has played a little better on defense, ranking 100th with 33.2 points allowed per game. UAPB ranks 103rd in total yards per game (299.2), but it has been less effective on the other side of the ball, ranking 19th-worst in the FCS with 434.2 total yards surrendered per contest.

Read on for all the info on how to watch this game on Valley SN.

Mississippi Valley State vs. UAPB Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 3:00 PM ET

3:00 PM ET Channel: Valley SN

Valley SN City: Itta Bena, Mississippi

Itta Bena, Mississippi Venue: Rice-Totten Stadium

How to Watch Week 7 Games

Mississippi Valley State vs. UAPB Key Statistics

Mississippi Valley State UAPB 129.4 (128th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 299.2 (106th) 179 (2nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 434.2 (93rd) 38.2 (127th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 135 (72nd) 91.2 (127th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 164.2 (98th) 0 (1st) Turnovers (Rank) 1 (53rd) 0 (66th) Takeaways (Rank) 3 (9th)

Mississippi Valley State Stats Leaders

Ty'Jarian Williams has compiled 384 yards (76.8 ypg) on 41-of-68 passing with one touchdown compared to zero interceptions this season.

Jared Wilson has racked up 143 yards on 29 carries.

Jakobe Thomas has been handed the ball three times this year and racked up 35 yards (7 per game).

Rashad Eades' 88 yards as a receiver pace the team. He's been targeted six times and has collected six receptions.

Cobie Bates has caught nine passes for 84 yards (16.8 yards per game) this year.

Jaxson Davis has been the target of 10 passes and hauled in 10 receptions for 78 yards, an average of 15.6 yards per contest. He's found the end zone one time through the air this season.

UAPB Stats Leaders

Jalen Macon has compiled 607 yards (121.4 ypg) while completing 70.1% of his passes and tossing three touchdown passes with one interception this season. He's also run for 65 yards .

The team's top rusher, Johness Davis, has carried the ball 51 times for 282 yards (56.4 per game) with one touchdown.

BJ Curry has piled up 130 yards (on 22 attempts) with one touchdown.

Kenji Lewis has hauled in 175 receiving yards on 15 receptions to pace his team so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Maurice Lloyd has put together a 167-yard season so far. He's caught 14 passes on 18 targets.

Michael Jamerson's five receptions (on five targets) have netted him 116 yards (23.2 ypg) and one touchdown.

