Kansas vs. Oklahoma State: Promo codes, odds, spread, and over/under - October 14
The No. 23 Kansas Jayhawks (5-1) will square off against a fellow Big 12 opponent, the Oklahoma State Cowboys (3-2) in a matchup on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at Boone Pickens Stadium. The Cowboys will try to pull off an upset as 3-point underdogs. The over/under is set at 58.5 in the contest.
You can see odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Kansas vs. Oklahoma State matchup in this article.
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Game Info
- Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Channel: Fox Sports 1
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
- City: Stillwater, Oklahoma
- Venue: Boone Pickens Stadium
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Here's a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed at multiple sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|Kansas Moneyline
|Oklahoma State Moneyline
|BetMGM
|Kansas (-3)
|58.5
|-160
|+135
|FanDuel
|Kansas (-3.5)
|58.5
|-156
|+130
Kansas vs. Oklahoma State Betting Trends
- Kansas has put together a 3-3-0 record against the spread this season.
- The Jayhawks have been favored by 3 points or more four times this season, and covered the spread in two of those contests.
- Oklahoma State has covered twice in four games with a spread this season.
- The Cowboys have covered the spread once when an underdog by 3 points or more this season (in two opportunities).
Kansas & Oklahoma State 2023 Futures Odds
|Kansas
|To Win the Big 12
|+2500
|Bet $100 to win $2500
|Oklahoma State
|To Win the National Champ.
|+100000
|Bet $100 to win $100000
|To Win the Big 12
|+6600
|Bet $100 to win $6600
