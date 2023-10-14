The Jackson State Tigers are expected to come out on top in their matchup against the Alabama State Hornets at 3:00 PM on Saturday, October 14, based on our computer projection model. If you're looking for more predictions on the final score, spread, and point total, we list those numbers below.

Jackson State vs. Alabama State Predictions and Picks

Spread Prediction Total Prediction Score Prediction Jackson State (-10.8) 40.2 Jackson State 26, Alabama State 15

Week 7 SWAC Predictions

Jackson State Betting Info (2022)

The Tigers won six games against the spread last season, failing to cover seven times.

A total of six of Tigers games last season went over the point total.

Alabama State Betting Info (2022)

The Hornets put together a 6-4-0 ATS record last year.

Last year, just one Hornets game hit the over.

Tigers vs. Hornets 2023 Scoring Insights

Pts Pts Allowed Home Pts Home Pts Allowed Away Pts Away Pts Allowed Jackson State 29.2 28.7 22 16 30.5 45.5 Alabama State 16 18.2 17.5 17 10 23

