The Idaho Vandals (5-1) hit the road for a Big Sky showdown against the Montana Grizzlies (5-1) on Saturday, October 14, 2023 at the Kibbie Dome.

Idaho has been finding success on both offense and defense, ranking 10th-best in total offense (445.2 yards per game) and 22nd-best in total defense (297.7 yards allowed per game). Montana has been dominant on defense, allowing only 19 points per game (15th-best). On offense, it ranks 45th by piling up 28 points per game.

Idaho vs. Montana Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 14, 2023

Saturday, October 14, 2023 Time: 10:30 PM ET

10:30 PM ET Channel: ESPN2

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

City: Moscow, Idaho

Moscow, Idaho Venue: Kibbie Dome

Idaho vs. Montana Key Statistics

Idaho Montana 445.2 (5th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 348.2 (43rd) 297.7 (42nd) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 305 (53rd) 204.7 (16th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 160.3 (41st) 240.5 (38th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 187.8 (76th) 4 (116th) Turnovers (Rank) 0 (1st) 3 (9th) Takeaways (Rank) 0 (66th)

Idaho Stats Leaders

Gevani McCoy has thrown for 1,316 yards (219.3 ypg) to lead Idaho, completing 63% of his passes and tossing eight touchdown passes compared to four interceptions this season. He's also contributed in the ground game with 171 rushing yards on 41 carries with two rushing touchdowns.

The team's top rusher, Anthony Woods, has carried the ball 100 times for 634 yards (105.7 per game), scoring 10 times.

This season, Nick Romano has carried the ball 52 times for 311 yards (51.8 per game) and two touchdowns, while also racking up 99 yards through the air with one touchdown.

Hayden Hatten's 425 yards as a receiver lead the team. He's been targeted 44 times and has registered 34 catches and two touchdowns.

Jermaine Jackson has hauled in 21 receptions totaling 300 yards so far this campaign.

Terez Traynor has a total of 226 receiving yards so far this year, hauling in 12 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Montana Stats Leaders

Sam Vidlak has thrown for 566 yards (94.3 per game) while completing 61.8% of his passes and collecting three touchdown passes with four interceptions this season.

Eli Gillman has rushed 82 times for 424 yards, with six touchdowns.

Clifton McDowell has compiled 225 yards on 52 carries with two touchdowns.

Keelan White has hauled in 330 receiving yards on 26 catches to pace his squad so far this season while scoring one touchdown as a receiver.

Junior Bergen has put up a 328-yard season so far with one touchdown. He's caught 25 passes on 25 targets.

Aaron Fontes has racked up 214 reciving yards (35.7 ypg) and four touchdowns this season.

