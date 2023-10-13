Instead of re-watching "Friday Night Lights" for the umpteenth time, let's check out some real high school football. In the article below, we tell you how to watch or stream the high school matchups taking place in Washington County, Mississippi this week.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

Other Games in Mississippi This Week

Washington County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

Greenville/Weston High School at Cleveland Central High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Cleveland, MS

Cleveland, MS Conference: 5A Region 2

5A Region 2 How to Stream: Watch Here

Riverside High School at Northside High School

Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13

7:00 PM CT on October 13 Location: Shelby, MS

Shelby, MS How to Stream: Watch Here

Charleston High School at OBannon High School