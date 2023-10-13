If you're looking for how to stream high school football in Scott County, Mississippi this week, we've got you covered below.

Follow High School Football this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!

    • Scott County, Mississippi High School Football Games This Week

    Sebastopol High School at Eupora High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Eupora, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

    Forest High School at Northeast Jones High School

    • Game Time: 7:00 PM CT on October 13
    • Location: Laurel, MS
    • How to Stream: Watch Here

