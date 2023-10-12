The Kansas City Chiefs (4-1) host the Denver Broncos (1-4) on Thursday, October 12, 2023 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium and will try to extend a four-game winning streak.

In the story below, we'll give you all the info you need to know about how to live stream this matchup on Fubo.

How to Watch Chiefs vs. Broncos

When: Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET

Thursday, October 12, 2023 at 8:15 PM ET Where: GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri

GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, Missouri TV: NBC

NBC Live Stream on Fubo: Start your free trial today!

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a 7-day free trial to Fubo!

Chiefs vs. Broncos Insights

The Chiefs put up 10.6 fewer points per game (25.6) than the Broncos allow (36.2).

This year Denver scores 8.2 more points per game (24.2) than Kansas City allows (16).

The Chiefs collect 381 yards per game, 69.6 fewer yards than the 450.6 the Broncos allow per contest.

Denver collects 26.8 more yards per game (328.2) than Kansas City allows per contest (301.4).

This season, the Chiefs rack up 123 yards per game on the ground, 64.6 fewer than the Broncos allow per contest (187.6).

This year Denver racks up 104.2 yards per game on the ground, seven more yards than Kansas City allows (97.2).

The Chiefs have turned the ball over eight times this season, three more turnovers than the Broncos have forced (5).

Denver has turned the ball over eight times this season, two more turnovers than Kansas City has forced (6).

Chiefs Home Performance

The Chiefs score 30.5 points per game in home games (4.9 more than their overall average), and concede 15.5 at home (0.5 less than overall).

The Chiefs' average yards gained at home (386) is higher than their overall average (381). But their average yards allowed at home (285.5) is lower than overall (301.4).

Kansas City racks up 264.5 passing yards per game at home (6.5 more than its overall average), and gives up 168.5 at home (35.7 less than overall).

At home, the Chiefs accumulate 121.5 rushing yards per game and concede 117. That's less than they gain overall (123), and more than they allow (97.2).

At home, the Chiefs convert 53.6% of third downs and allow 33.3% to be converted. That's more than they convert overall (51.5%), and less than they allow (35.4%).

Watch the NFL and tons of other live sports without cable! Use our link to get a free trial of Fubo.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Chiefs Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 Chicago W 41-10 FOX 10/1/2023 at New York W 23-20 NBC 10/8/2023 at Minnesota W 27-20 CBS 10/12/2023 Denver - Amazon Prime Video 10/22/2023 Los Angeles - CBS 10/29/2023 at Denver - CBS 11/5/2023 Miami - NFL Network

Broncos Away Performance

On the road, the Broncos score 25.5 points per game and give up 49. That's more than they score (24.2) and concede (36.2) overall.

The Broncos accumulate 337 yards per game away from home (8.8 more than their overall average), and concede 598.5 on the road (147.9 more than overall).

Denver racks up 254 passing yards per game in road games (30 more than its overall average), and concedes 338 away from home (75 more than overall).

The Broncos accumulate 83 rushing yards per game in road games (21.2 less than their overall average), and concede 260.5 on the road (72.9 more than overall).

The Broncos' offensive third-down percentage on the road (39.1%) is lower than their overall average (39.3%). And their defensive third-down percentage in away games (52.4%) is higher than overall (40.7%).

Broncos Schedule

Date Opponent Score TV 9/24/2023 at Miami L 70-20 CBS 10/1/2023 at Chicago W 31-28 CBS 10/8/2023 New York L 31-21 CBS 10/12/2023 at Kansas City - Amazon Prime Video 10/22/2023 Green Bay - CBS 10/29/2023 Kansas City - CBS 11/13/2023 at Buffalo - ESPN

Regional restrictions may apply, check the Fubo website for full details about what is offered in your area.