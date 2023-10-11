Ronald Acuña Jr. vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Wednesday, Ronald Acuna Jr. (.323 batting average in his past 10 games, with two doubles, two home runs, four walks and six RBI) and the Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies, whose starting pitcher will be Aaron Nola. First pitch is at 5:07 PM ET. The clubs will match up in NLDS Game 3 all tied up 1-1.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-2) against the Phillies.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 1.5 hits (Over odds: +150)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +333)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -133)
Ronald Acuña Jr. At The Plate
- Acuna leads Atlanta in OBP (.416), slugging percentage (.596) and OPS (1.012) this season.
- Among qualified hitters in MLB action, he ranks second in batting average, first in on-base percentage, and fourth in slugging.
- Acuna has had a hit in 124 of 161 games this season (77%), including multiple hits 69 times (42.9%).
- Looking at the 161 games he has played this season, he's homered in 37 of them (23%), and in 5.6% of his trips to the plate.
- Acuna has driven in a run in 67 games this year (41.6%), including 25 games with more than one RBI (15.5%). He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 103 of 161 games this season, and more than once 37 times.
Ronald Acuña Jr. Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|77
|.342
|AVG
|.333
|.432
|OBP
|.401
|.603
|SLG
|.589
|40
|XBH
|40
|20
|HR
|21
|52
|RBI
|54
|44/48
|K/BB
|40/32
|36
|SB
|37
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The pitching staff for the Phillies has a collective 9.1 K/9, the seventh-best in the league.
- The Phillies have a 4.03 team ERA that ranks 12th among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies are sending Nola (12-9) to the mound for his 33rd start of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts in 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent appearance was on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty tossed seven scoreless innings while allowing three hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 16th in WHIP (1.151), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.