Orlando Arcia vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 11, 2023 at 1:23 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Orlando Arcia -- with a slugging percentage of .278 in his past 10 games (including no homers) -- will be in action for the Atlanta Braves against the Philadelphia Phillies, with Aaron Nola on the hill, on October 11 at 5:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in NLDS Game 3 all tied up 1-1.
He had a hitless showing in his previous game (0-for-3) against the Phillies.
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Orlando Arcia Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Wednesday, October 11, 2023
- Game Time: 5:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Citizens Bank Park
- Phillies Starter: Aaron Nola
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -167)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +650)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +270)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Orlando Arcia? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!
Explore More About This Game
Orlando Arcia At The Plate
- Arcia is batting .264 with 25 doubles, 17 home runs and 39 walks.
- Arcia has had a hit in 83 of 140 games this year (59.3%), including multiple hits 36 times (25.7%).
- Looking at the 140 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 17 of them (12.1%), and in 3.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 31.4% of his games this season, Arcia has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored in 37.1% of his games this year, with more than one run scored in 9.3%.
Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.
Orlando Arcia Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|70
|GP
|67
|.255
|AVG
|.273
|.317
|OBP
|.325
|.397
|SLG
|.442
|18
|XBH
|24
|8
|HR
|9
|34
|RBI
|31
|56/20
|K/BB
|46/19
|1
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.03 team ERA ranks 12th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Phillies allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- The Phillies will send Nola (12-9) to the mound for his 33rd start of the season. He is 12-9 with a 4.46 ERA and 202 strikeouts through 193 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander's most recent appearance came on Thursday against the Miami Marlins, when he went seven scoreless innings while giving up three hits.
- The 30-year-old ranks 35th in ERA (4.46), 16th in WHIP (1.151), and 17th in K/9 (9.4) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.