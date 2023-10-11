Player prop bet options for Kyle Schwarber, Ronald Acuna Jr. and others are listed when the Philadelphia Phillies host the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park on Wednesday at 5:07 PM ET.

Braves vs. Phillies Game Info

When: Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET

Wednesday, October 11, 2023 at 5:07 PM ET Where: Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Citizens Bank Park in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania How to Watch on TV: TBS

MLB Props Today: Atlanta Braves

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -141) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +330) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +160)

Acuna Stats

Acuna has recorded 217 hits with 35 doubles, four triples, 41 home runs and 80 walks. He has driven in 106 runs with 73 stolen bases.

He has a .337/.416/.596 slash line so far this year.

Acuna Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Oct. 9 0-for-2 2 0 0 0 1 vs. Phillies Oct. 7 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Oct. 1 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 30 2-for-3 2 0 0 3 1 vs. Nationals Sep. 29 1-for-2 1 0 1 1 2

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -169) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +290) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Olson Stats

Matt Olson has 172 hits with 27 doubles, three triples, 54 home runs, 104 walks and 139 RBI. He's also stolen one base.

He has a .283/.389/.604 slash line so far this year.

Olson enters this game looking to extend his 10-game hit streak. During his last 10 games he is batting .364 with a double, a home run, three walks and seven RBI.

Olson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Phillies Oct. 9 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Phillies Oct. 7 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Oct. 1 1-for-1 0 0 2 1 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 29 1-for-1 0 0 1 1 0

MLB Props Today: Philadelphia Phillies

Aaron Nola Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159)

Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -159) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -115)

Nola Stats

The Phillies' Aaron Nola (12-9) will make his 33rd start of the season.

He's looking to extend his three-game quality start streak.

Nola has pitched five or more innings in three straight games and will look to extend that streak.

In 32 appearances this season, he has finished three without allowing an earned run.

Among qualified major league pitchers this season, the 30-year-old's 4.46 ERA ranks 35th, 1.151 WHIP ranks 16th, and 9.4 K/9 ranks 17th.

Nola Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Marlins Oct. 4 7.0 3 0 0 3 1 vs. Pirates Sep. 26 6.2 4 1 1 8 0 at Braves Sep. 20 6.0 6 2 2 8 0 at Cardinals Sep. 15 4.2 7 3 2 1 1 vs. Marlins Sep. 9 4.1 7 4 4 6 0

Kyle Schwarber Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -175) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +220) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Schwarber Stats

Schwarber has 115 hits with 19 doubles, a triple, 47 home runs, 126 walks and 104 RBI.

He's slashing .197/.343/.474 on the year.

Schwarber has hit safely in four games in a row. During his last five outings he is batting .211 with two doubles, a walk and an RBI.

Schwarber Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Braves Oct. 9 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Braves Oct. 7 1-for-5 0 0 0 2 vs. Marlins Oct. 4 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 vs. Marlins Oct. 3 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Mets Oct. 1 0-for-2 0 0 0 0

Trea Turner Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +350) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +145)

Turner Stats

Trea Turner has 35 doubles, five triples, 26 home runs, 45 walks and 76 RBI (170 total hits). He's also swiped 30 bases.

He has a slash line of .266/.320/.459 so far this year.

Turner has picked up a hit in eight straight games. In his last 10 outings he is hitting .308 with six doubles, two walks and two RBI.

Turner Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Braves Oct. 9 1-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Braves Oct. 7 1-for-4 1 0 0 1 2 vs. Marlins Oct. 4 2-for-4 0 0 1 3 0 vs. Marlins Oct. 3 2-for-3 0 0 0 3 2 at Mets Sep. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0

