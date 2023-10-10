Dartmouth and Assumption square off on ESPN+ for one of many exciting matchups on the NCAA Women's Hockey slate on Tuesday.

Watch your favorite women's college hockey team this season on ESPN+ and Fubo!

Women's College Hockey Streaming Live Today

Watch Assumption vs Dartmouth

Make sure you're following along with women's college hockey action all year long on Fubo and ESPN+!

© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.