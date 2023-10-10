The Texas Rangers will host the Baltimore Orioles in the third game of the ALDS on Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET, live on FOX from Globe Life Field. The Orioles will look to avoid being swept after losing the first two games of the series. Nathan Eovaldi will start for the Rangers and Dean Kremer is expected to start for the Orioles.

Rangers vs. Orioles Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET TV Channel: FOX

FOX Location: Arlington, Texas

Arlington, Texas Venue: Globe Life Field

Explore More About This Game

Rangers Batting & Pitching Performance

The Rangers rank third in baseball with 233 home runs. They average 1.4 per game.

Texas is third in MLB, slugging .452.

The Rangers' .263 batting average is second-best in the majors.

Texas scores the third-most runs in baseball (881 total, 5.4 per game).

The Rangers are third in MLB with an on-base percentage of .337.

The Rangers strike out 8.7 times per game to rank 17th in MLB.

The 8.5 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by Texas' pitching staff ranks 22nd in the majors.

Texas has a 4.29 team ERA that ranks 18th across all MLB pitching staffs.

The Rangers have the 12th-ranked WHIP in MLB (1.270).

Rangers Probable Starting Pitcher

Eovaldi (12-5) gets the starting nod for the Rangers in his 26th start of the season. He's put together a 3.63 ERA in 144 2/3 innings pitched, with 132 strikeouts.

The right-hander last appeared on Wednesday against the Tampa Bay Rays, when he tossed 6 2/3 innings, allowing one earned run while giving up six hits.

Eovaldi is trying to pick up his 12th quality start of the year.

Eovaldi will try to pick up his 22nd outing of five or more innings pitched this season. He averages 5.8 innings per appearance.

He has had eight appearances this season in which he did not surrender an earned run.

Rangers Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Rangers Starter Opponent Starter 10/1/2023 Mariners L 1-0 Away Dane Dunning George Kirby 10/3/2023 Rays W 4-0 Away Jordan Montgomery Tyler Glasnow 10/4/2023 Rays W 7-1 Away Nathan Eovaldi Zach Eflin 10/7/2023 Orioles W 3-2 Away Andrew Heaney Kyle Bradish 10/8/2023 Orioles W 11-8 Away Jordan Montgomery Grayson Rodriguez 10/10/2023 Orioles - Home Nathan Eovaldi Dean Kremer

