Nate Lowe vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
The Texas Rangers, including Nate Lowe (.227 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 133 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in ALDS Game 3 with the Rangers up 2-0.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Orioles.
Nate Lowe Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -154)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +550)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Nate Lowe At The Plate
- Lowe is hitting .262 with 38 doubles, three triples, 17 home runs and 93 walks.
- Among the qualifying hitters in baseball, he ranks 64th in batting average, 24th in on-base percentage, and 94th in slugging.
- Lowe has picked up a hit in 117 of 165 games this season, with multiple hits 42 times.
- In 10.3% of his games this year, he has homered, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.
- In 35.2% of his games this year, Lowe has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 12.7% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in four contests.
- He has scored a run in 70 games this year, with multiple runs 17 times.
Nate Lowe Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|80
|GP
|81
|.270
|AVG
|.253
|.360
|OBP
|.361
|.443
|SLG
|.386
|30
|XBH
|28
|11
|HR
|6
|48
|RBI
|34
|82/41
|K/BB
|83/52
|1
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.90).
- Orioles pitchers combine to surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kremer (13-5 with a 4.12 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings pitched) makes the start for the Orioles, his 33rd of the season.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, Sept. 28 against the Boston Red Sox, the right-hander threw 5 1/3 scoreless innings while surrendering two hits.
- The 27-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (4.12), 35th in WHIP (1.309), and 31st in K/9 (8.2) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.