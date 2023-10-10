Mitch Garver vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 3
Published: Oct. 10, 2023 at 4:33 AM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
On Tuesday, Mitch Garver (.297 batting average in his past 10 games, with two home runs, four walks and nine RBI) and the Texas Rangers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Dean Kremer. First pitch is at 8:03 PM ET. The teams will take the field for Game 3 of the ALDS. The Rangers have a 2-0 series lead.
In his last game, he collected five RBI (going 2-for-6 with a home run) against the Orioles.
Mitch Garver Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023
- Game Time: 8:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Globe Life Field
Stadium: Globe Life Field
- Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer
- TV Channel: FOX
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +165)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +115)
Mitch Garver At The Plate
- Garver is hitting .270 with 11 doubles, 19 home runs and 44 walks.
- In 64.8% of his 88 games this season, Garver has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 20 multi-hit games.
- In 20.5% of his games this year, he has homered, and 5.5% of his trips to the plate.
- Garver has driven in a run in 31 games this season (35.2%), including 11 games with more than one RBI (12.5%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in six contests.
- In 36 of 88 games this season, he has scored, and 10 of those games included multiple runs.
Mitch Garver Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|46
|GP
|41
|.291
|AVG
|.248
|.392
|OBP
|.347
|.536
|SLG
|.462
|17
|XBH
|13
|10
|HR
|9
|27
|RBI
|23
|48/23
|K/BB
|34/21
|0
|SB
|0
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff ranks 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have a 3.90 team ERA that ranks seventh among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Orioles allow the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
- Kremer makes the start for the Orioles, his 33rd of the season. He is 13-5 with a 4.12 ERA and 157 strikeouts in 172 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his most recent appearance on Thursday, Sept. 28, the right-hander went 5 1/3 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox while surrendering two hits.
- This season, the 27-year-old ranks 30th in ERA (4.12), 35th in WHIP (1.309), and 31st in K/9 (8.2) among pitchers who qualify.
