Lightning vs. Predators: Odds, total, moneyline and other Vegas lines - October 10
Tuesday's NHL games include the Tampa Bay Lightning (0-0-0) hosting the Nashville Predators (0-0-0) at Amalie Arena. The Predators are underdogs (+140 on the moneyline) against the Lightning (-165) ahead of the outing, which starts at 5:30 PM ET on ESPN and ESPN+.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Lightning vs. Predators Game Info
- When: Tuesday, October 10, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN and ESPN+
- Where: Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!
Lightning vs. Predators Total and Moneyline
See the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup available at individual sportsbooks.
|Lightning Moneyline
|Predators Moneyline
|Total
|BetMGM
|-165
|+140
|6.5
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Lightning vs. Predators Betting Trends
- Tampa Bay has not played a game with moneyline odds shorter than -165.
- Nashville has not played a game with longer moneyline odds than +140.
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM
Check out the latest props and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.