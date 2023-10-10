The Texas Rangers, including Josh Jung (batting .250 in his past 10 games, with three doubles, a triple, a home run, three walks and three RBI), battle starter Dean Kremer and the Baltimore Orioles at Globe Life Field, Tuesday at 8:03 PM ET. The clubs will square off in ALDS Game 3 with the Rangers on top 2-0.

He racked up two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Orioles.

Josh Jung Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Tuesday, October 10, 2023

Tuesday, October 10, 2023 Game Time: 8:03 PM ET

8:03 PM ET Stadium: Globe Life Field

Orioles Starter: Dean Kremer

Dean Kremer TV Channel: FOX

FOX Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +145)

Josh Jung At The Plate

Jung is hitting .266 with 25 doubles, a triple, 23 home runs and 30 walks.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, he ranks 52nd in batting average, 99th in on-base percentage, and 45th in slugging.

In 69.0% of his games this season (87 of 126), Jung has picked up at least one hit, and in 38 of those games (30.2%) he recorded at least two.

He has hit a home run in 21 games this season (16.7%), leaving the park in 4.5% of his plate appearances.

In 34.1% of his games this year, Jung has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 15.9% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.

In 41.3% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 24 games with multiple runs (19.0%).

Josh Jung Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 62 GP 58 .271 AVG .260 .335 OBP .294 .470 SLG .463 23 XBH 26 12 HR 11 40 RBI 30 80/20 K/BB 71/10 0 SB 1

Orioles Pitching Rankings