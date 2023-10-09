Travis d'Arnaud vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 3:38 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Travis d'Arnaud returns to action for the Atlanta Braves versus Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia PhilliesOctober 9 at 6:07 PM ET. The teams will square off in Game 2 of the NLDS. The Phillies own a 1-0 series lead.
He is back in action for the first time since October 1, when he went 0-for-5 against the Nationals.
Travis d'Arnaud Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +225)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)
Looking to place a prop bet on Travis d'Arnaud? Check out what's available at BetMGM
Travis d'Arnaud At The Plate
- d'Arnaud is batting .225 with 13 doubles, 11 home runs and 21 walks.
- d'Arnaud has picked up a hit in 38 of 72 games this year, with multiple hits 15 times.
- He has gone deep in 10 games this season (13.9%), leaving the park in 3.8% of his plate appearances.
- d'Arnaud has an RBI in 25 of 72 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in two contests.
- In 36.1% of his games this year (26 of 72), he has scored, and in three of those games (4.2%) he has scored more than once.
Travis d'Arnaud Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|32
|GP
|40
|.204
|AVG
|.240
|.283
|OBP
|.291
|.407
|SLG
|.390
|11
|XBH
|13
|6
|HR
|5
|21
|RBI
|18
|26/12
|K/BB
|41/9
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have a 4.04 team ERA that ranks 11th across all MLB pitching staffs.
- Phillies pitchers combine to give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (13-6 with a 3.56 ERA and 212 strikeouts in 192 2/3 innings pitched) gets the start for the Phillies, his 33rd of the season.
- In his last appearance on Wednesday, the right-hander tossed 6 2/3 innings against the Miami Marlins, allowing one earned run while surrendering five hits.
- Among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season, the 33-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.56), sixth in WHIP (1.073), and 12th in K/9 (9.9).
