Ozzie Albies vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 2
Published: Oct. 9, 2023 at 2:39 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Atlanta Braves, including Ozzie Albies (.366 batting average in his past 10 games), take on starting pitcher Zack Wheeler and the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park, Monday at 6:07 PM ET. The clubs will take the field for NLDS Game 2 with the Phillies ahead 1-0.
He had a one-hit showing in his previous game (1-for-3) against the Phillies.
Ozzie Albies Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Monday, October 9, 2023
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Zack Wheeler
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +400)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +100)
Ozzie Albies At The Plate
- Albies is hitting .280 with 30 doubles, five triples, 33 home runs and 46 walks.
- Among qualified hitters in baseball, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 54th, and he is 15th in the league in slugging.
- Albies is batting .368 during his last outings and is on a four-game hitting streak.
- In 105 of 149 games this season (70.5%) Albies has picked up a hit, and in 47 of those games he had more than one (31.5%).
- In 20.8% of his games this season, he has hit a long ball, and 5% of his trips to the plate.
- Albies has had an RBI in 60 games this season (40.3%), including 30 multi-RBI outings (20.1%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 13 contests.
- In 52.3% of his games this season (78 of 149), he has scored, and in 17 of those games (11.4%) he has scored more than once.
Ozzie Albies Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|72
|GP
|76
|.261
|AVG
|.298
|.317
|OBP
|.353
|.472
|SLG
|.551
|29
|XBH
|39
|13
|HR
|20
|47
|RBI
|62
|53/23
|K/BB
|54/23
|3
|SB
|10
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in MLB with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies' 4.04 team ERA ranks 11th across all league pitching staffs.
- The Phillies give up the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Wheeler (13-6) gets the starting nod for the Phillies in his 33rd start of the season. He has a 3.56 ERA in 192 2/3 innings pitched, with 212 strikeouts.
- His last time out came on Wednesday against the Miami Marlins, when the righty tossed 6 2/3 innings, surrendering one earned run while allowing five hits.
- This season, the 33-year-old ranks 18th in ERA (3.56), sixth in WHIP (1.073), and 12th in K/9 (9.9) among pitchers who qualify.
