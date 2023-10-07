Will Gordon is in 114th place, at E, after the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson.

Looking to place a bet on Will Gordon at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +75000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this weekend. Read on for the betting trends you can use before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Gordon Odds to Win: +75000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Will Gordon Insights

Over his last 12 rounds, Gordon has shot below par three times, while also posting four rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 12 rounds.

Gordon has registered a score within five shots of the day's best in one of his last 12 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Gordon has not finished in the top 20.

He has qualified for the weekend in one of his past five appearances.

In his past five events, Gordon has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 27 44 -5 266 0 16 1 1 $1.1M

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

In his past three appearances at this event, Gordon has had an average finishing position of 42nd.

Gordon has two made cuts in his past three appearances at this tournament.

Gordon finished 30th in his most recent appearance at this tournament (2022).

This tournament will take place on a par 72 that registers at 7,461 yards, 443 yards longer than the average for Tour stops in the past year.

Courses that Gordon has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,275 yards, 186 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson this week.

Gordon's Last Time Out

Gordon was in the 38th percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.13 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

His 3.85-stroke average on the 20 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship was strong, putting him in the 88th percentile of the field.

Gordon was better than just 12% of the golfers at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 5.00 strokes per hole compared to the field average of 4.71.

Gordon carded a birdie or better on one of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, worse than the field average of 1.1.

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Gordon recorded two bogeys or worse (the other golfers averaged 2.2).

Gordon's five birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the tournament average (5.4).

At that most recent tournament, Gordon's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

Gordon ended the Fortinet Championship with a birdie or better on two of eight par-5s, less than the tournament average, 4.4.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Gordon recorded two bogeys or worse, more than the field average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Gordon's performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

