Week 6 AAC Scores & Results
Published: Oct. 5, 2023 at 12:22 AM CDT|Updated: 3 hours ago
The Week 6 college football slate included five games featuring AAC teams involved. Keep reading to see results and key players from all of those games.
Watch college football all season long on Fubo and ESPN+!
Jump to Matchup:
UTSA vs. Temple | North Texas vs. Navy | South Florida vs. UAB | UConn vs. Rice | Tulsa vs. Florida Atlantic
Week 6 AAC Results
UTSA 49 Temple 34
- Pregame Favorite: UTSA (-14)
- Pregame Total: 55.5
UTSA Leaders
- Passing: Frank Harris (25-for-33, 338 YDS, 3 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Robert Henry (11 ATT, 78 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Devin McCuin (8 TAR, 6 REC, 94 YDS, 1 TD)
Temple Leaders
- Passing: E.J. Warner (42-for-65, 472 YDS, 5 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Joquez Smith (10 ATT, 27 YDS)
- Receiving: John Adams (15 TAR, 10 REC, 127 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Temple
|UTSA
|542
|Total Yards
|495
|472
|Passing Yards
|338
|70
|Rushing Yards
|157
|2
|Turnovers
|0
Navy 27 North Texas 24
- Pregame Favorite: Navy (-6.5)
- Pregame Total: 60.5
Navy Leaders
- Passing: Tai Lavatai (4-for-8, 75 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Alex Tecza (17 ATT, 137 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Brandon Chatman (2 TAR, 1 REC, 38 YDS)
North Texas Leaders
- Passing: Chandler Rogers (22-for-32, 267 YDS, 1 TD, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Ayo Adeyi (14 ATT, 125 YDS, 1 TD)
- Receiving: Jay Maclin (9 TAR, 6 REC, 76 YDS, 1 TD)
Team Stat Comparison
|Navy
|North Texas
|406
|Total Yards
|473
|75
|Passing Yards
|267
|331
|Rushing Yards
|206
|0
|Turnovers
|2
UAB 56 South Florida 35
- Pregame Favorite: South Florida (-3.5)
- Pregame Total: 68.5
UAB Leaders
- Passing: Jacob Zeno (19-for-25, 353 YDS, 4 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Jermaine Brown Jr. (18 ATT, 116 YDS, 4 TDs)
- Receiving: Tejhaun Palmer (3 TAR, 2 REC, 119 YDS, 2 TDs)
South Florida Leaders
- Passing: Byrum Brown (24-for-43, 260 YDS, 2 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Brown (16 ATT, 136 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Sean Atkins (11 TAR, 8 REC, 91 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|UAB
|South Florida
|608
|Total Yards
|471
|355
|Passing Yards
|260
|253
|Rushing Yards
|211
|1
|Turnovers
|3
UConn 38 Rice 31
- Pregame Favorite: Rice (-10)
- Pregame Total: 47.5
UConn Leaders
- Passing: Ta'Quan Roberson (15-for-19, 215 YDS, 2 TDs, 0 INTs)
- Rushing: Victor Rosa (18 ATT, 89 YDS)
- Receiving: Justin Joly (7 TAR, 7 REC, 96 YDS, 1 TD)
Rice Leaders
- Passing: JT Daniels (33-for-49, 362 YDS, 2 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Juma Otoviano (6 ATT, 51 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: Luke McCaffrey (8 TAR, 7 REC, 100 YDS, 2 TDs)
Team Stat Comparison
|Rice
|UConn
|474
|Total Yards
|319
|362
|Passing Yards
|215
|112
|Rushing Yards
|104
|4
|Turnovers
|0
Florida Atlantic 20 Tulsa 17
- Pregame Favorite: Florida Atlantic (-3)
- Pregame Total: 54.5
Florida Atlantic Leaders
- Passing: Daniel Richardson (18-for-28, 144 YDS, 0 TDs, 1 INT)
- Rushing: Larry McCammon III (26 ATT, 130 YDS, 2 TDs)
- Receiving: LaJohntay Wester (11 TAR, 9 REC, 98 YDS)
Tulsa Leaders
- Passing: Cardell Williams (10-for-20, 115 YDS, 0 TDs, 2 INTs)
- Rushing: Tahj Gary (11 ATT, 53 YDS)
- Receiving: Kamdyn Benjamin (5 TAR, 3 REC, 46 YDS)
Team Stat Comparison
|Florida Atlantic
|Tulsa
|378
|Total Yards
|376
|144
|Passing Yards
|182
|234
|Rushing Yards
|194
|1
|Turnovers
|2
Sportsbook Promo Codes
|Sportsbook
|Promo Code
|Offer
|BetMGM
|GNPLAY1
|First Bet Offer: Up to $1500 Back in Bonus Bets
|Caesars
|Click Here
|New Users: Bet $50 Get $250
|DraftKings
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 In bonus bets instantly!
|FanDuel
|Click Here
|Bet $5 Get $200 in Bonus Bets
Next Week's AAC Games
SMU Mustangs at East Carolina Pirates
- Time: 7:30 PM ET
- Date: Thursday, October 12
- Venue: Bagwell Field at Dowdy-Ficklen Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: SMU (-11.5)
Tulane Green Wave at Memphis Tigers
- Time: 7:00 PM ET
- Date: Friday, October 13
- Venue: Simmons Bank Liberty Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: Tulane (-3.5)
Temple Owls at North Texas Mean Green
- Time: 12:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Apogee Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: North Texas (-7)
Navy Midshipmen at Charlotte 49ers
- Time: 2:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Jerry Richardson Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN+
- Live stream: ESPN+
- Favorite: Navy (-3.5)
Florida Atlantic Owls at South Florida Bulls
- Time: 3:30 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Raymond James Stadium
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: South Florida (-2.5)
UAB Blazers at UTSA Roadrunners
- Time: 8:00 PM ET
- Date: Saturday, October 14
- Venue: Alamodome
- TV Channel: ESPN
- Live stream: Fubo
- Favorite: UTSA (-8.5)
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.