Sun Belt action features the Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-4) and the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium. The betting information foretells a close game, with the Golden Eagles favored by 1.5 points. The over/under is set at 57.5 in the outing.

You can check out odds, spreads, over/unders and more across multiple sportsbooks for the Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion matchup

Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ City: Hattiesburg, Mississippi

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion Odds, Spread, Over/Under

See the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted on different sportsbooks.

Favorite Total Southern Miss Moneyline Old Dominion Moneyline BetMGM Southern Miss (-1.5) 57.5 -125 +105 FanDuel Southern Miss (-1.5) 57.5 -122 +102

Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion Betting Trends

Southern Miss has not won against the spread this season in four opportunities.

The Golden Eagles have been favored by 1.5 points or more this season once, and failed to cover the spread.

Old Dominion has compiled a 3-1-0 ATS record so far this season.

The Monarchs are 3-1 ATS this season when playing as at least 1.5-point underdogs.

