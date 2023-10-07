The Southern Miss Golden Eagles (1-4) host a Sun Belt showdown against the Old Dominion Monarchs (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at M.M. Roberts Stadium.

Southern Miss owns the 90th-ranked scoring offense this year (25.8 points per game), and has been worse on the other side of the ball, ranking third-worst with 39 points allowed per game. In terms of total yards, Old Dominion ranks 94th in the FBS (352.8 total yards per game) and 87th on defense (389.8 total yards allowed per game).

Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET Channel: ESPN+

Hattiesburg, Mississippi Venue: M.M. Roberts Stadium

Southern Miss vs. Old Dominion Key Statistics

Southern Miss Old Dominion 372 (81st) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 352.8 (93rd) 387.2 (84th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 389.8 (86th) 148.6 (77th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 153.4 (69th) 223.4 (82nd) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 199.4 (99th) 6 (48th) Turnovers (Rank) 13 (131st) 6 (79th) Takeaways (Rank) 7 (55th)

Southern Miss Stats Leaders

Billy Wiles has thrown for 1,088 yards (217.6 ypg) to lead Southern Miss, completing 52.3% of his passes and tossing seven touchdown passes compared to five interceptions this season.

The team's top rusher, Frank Gore Jr., has carried the ball 74 times for 331 yards (66.2 per game), scoring four times.

Rodrigues Clark has carried the ball 43 times for 317 yards (63.4 per game) and two touchdowns.

Latreal Jones has hauled in 21 receptions for 301 yards (60.2 yards per game) to lead the team so far this season. He's found the end zone one time as a receiver.

Jakarius Caston has hauled in 16 receptions totaling 283 yards, finding the end zone three times as a receiver so far this campaign.

Tiaquelin Mims has a total of 167 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 14 passes and scoring one touchdown.

Old Dominion Stats Leaders

Grant Wilson has recored 644 passing yards, or 128.8 per game, so far this season. He has completed 51.9% of his passes and has tossed seven touchdowns with five interceptions.

The team's top rusher, Kadarius Calloway, has carried the ball 16 times for 261 yards (52.2 per game) with three touchdowns.

Keshawn Wicks has rushed for 225 yards on 47 carries.

Kelby Williams' 260 receiving yards (52 yards per game) are best on his team. He has 13 receptions on 25 targets with one touchdown.

Reymello Murphy has eight receptions (on 12 targets) for a total of 199 yards (39.8 yards per game) and two touchdowns this year.

Javon Harvey has racked up 166 reciving yards (33.2 ypg) and one touchdown this season.

