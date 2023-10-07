Satoshi Kodaira will hit the course at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi for the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship from October 5-7, looking to conquer the par-72, 7,461-yard course with $8,200,000.00 in prize money on the table.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Kodaira Odds to Win: +25000

Satoshi Kodaira Insights

Over his last 14 rounds, Kodaira has finished better than par eight times, while also carding six rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has registered a top-10 score once in his last 14 rounds.

Kodaira has recorded a score within five shots of the day's best in four of his last 14 rounds.

In his past five tournaments, Kodaira's average finish has been 44th.

He has made the cut in two of his past five appearances.

Kodaira has not been in contention in any recent tournaments, since he hasn't posted a score better than the field average or finished within five shots of the leader in any of his past five events.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 15 42 -5 280 0 9 0 0 $374,184

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Kodaira finished below the cut line and did not qualify for the weekend in his most recent appearance at this event in 2020.

This course is set up to play at 7,461 yards, 444 more than the average course on the Tour in the past year.

Golfers at Country Club of Jackson have averaged a score of -7 per tournament, lower than the Tour-wide scoring average of -4 in the past year.

Courses that Kodaira has played in the past year have measured an average of 7,310 yards, 151 yards shorter than the 7,461-yard Country Club of Jackson this week.

The tournaments he has played in the past year have seen an average score of -8. That is lower than this course's recent scoring average of -7.

Kodaira's Last Time Out

Kodaira was somewhat mediocre over the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 3.19 strokes to finish in the 35th percentile of competitors.

His 3.95-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship ranked in the 58th percentile among all competitors (the tournament average was 3.97).

Kodaira was better than 78% of the golfers at the Fortinet Championship on the tournament's 16 par-5 holes, averaging 4.50 strokes per hole compared to the field average, which was 4.71.

Kodaira did not record a birdie on any of the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the tournament average was 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Kodaira had more bogeys or worse (three) than the field average (2.2).

Kodaira's 10 birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the tournament average of 5.4.

In that last tournament, Kodaira posted a bogey or worse on eight of 40 par-4s (the field averaged 4.3).

Kodaira finished the Fortinet Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with nine on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Kodaira had one bogey or worse, fewer than the tournament average of 1.2.

