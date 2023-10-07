The Texas Rangers, including Robbie Grossman (.143 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including zero homers), battle starting pitcher Kyle Bradish and the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Saturday at 1:03 PM ET. The teams will meet for Game 1 of the ALDS..

In his previous game he had a one-hit performance (1-for-5) against the Rays.

Robbie Grossman Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles

Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Game Time: 1:03 PM ET

Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards

Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish

TV Channel: FS1

FS1 Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -175) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +210) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)

Robbie Grossman At The Plate

Grossman is hitting .238 with 23 doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 57 walks.

In 56.1% of his 114 games this season, Grossman has picked up at least one hit. He's also had 17 multi-hit games.

In 10 games this year, he has homered (8.8%, and 2.4% of his trips to the dish).

In 26.3% of his games this season, Grossman has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 11.4% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in five contests.

He has scored at least once 42 times this year (36.8%), including 12 games with multiple runs (10.5%).

Robbie Grossman Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 57 GP 55 .229 AVG .246 .321 OBP .357 .373 SLG .412 16 XBH 18 4 HR 6 26 RBI 23 47/25 K/BB 51/32 0 SB 1

