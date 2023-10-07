Player props can be found for Adley Rutschman and Marcus Semien, among others, when the Baltimore Orioles host the Texas Rangers at Oriole Park at Camden Yards on Saturday at 1:03 PM ET.

Rangers vs. Orioles Game Info

When: Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 1:03 PM ET

Saturday, October 7, 2023 at 1:03 PM ET Where: Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland

Oriole Park at Camden Yards in Baltimore, Maryland How to Watch on TV: FS1

MLB Props Today: Texas Rangers

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +205) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +650) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +195)

Semien Stats

Semien has 40 doubles, four triples, 29 home runs, 72 walks and 100 RBI (185 total hits). He has stolen 14 bases.

He has a .276/.348/.478 slash line so far this season.

Semien Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Oct. 4 1-for-5 1 0 1 2 0 at Rays Oct. 3 0-for-4 1 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Oct. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 1 2 0 at Mariners Sep. 29 2-for-3 0 0 0 2 0

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +180) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +120) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +165)

Seager Stats

Corey Seager has collected 155 hits with 42 doubles, 33 home runs and 49 walks. He has driven in 96 runs with two stolen bases.

He's slashed .325/.388/.621 so far this season.

Seager heads into this game looking to extend his two-game hit streak. During his last five outings he is hitting .278 with three doubles, four walks and two RBI.

Seager Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rays Oct. 4 2-for-4 1 0 1 4 0 at Rays Oct. 3 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 0 at Mariners Oct. 1 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 at Mariners Sep. 30 1-for-5 1 0 0 1 0 at Mariners Sep. 29 0-for-1 0 0 0 0 0

MLB Props Today: Baltimore Orioles

Kyle Bradish Props

Strikeouts Prop: Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120)

Over/Under 5.5 (Over Odds: -120) Hits Prop: Over/Under 4.5 (Over Odds: -125)

Bradish Stats

The Orioles will send Kyle Bradish (12-7) to the mound for his 31st start this season.

He has 18 quality starts in 30 chances this season.

In 30 starts, Bradish has pitched through or past the fifth inning 24 times. He has a season average of 5.6 frames per outing.

If he manages to end his start without allowing an earned run, he'd extend his streak of appearances with no earned runs to four.

The 27-year-old's 2.83 ERA ranks fourth, 1.043 WHIP ranks fourth, and 9 K/9 ranks 24th among qualified pitchers in the majors this year.

Bradish Recent Games

Opponent Date IP H R ER K BB vs. Red Sox Oct. 1 2.0 0 0 0 5 1 vs. Nationals Sep. 26 8.0 3 0 0 4 2 at Astros Sep. 20 6.0 2 0 0 9 2 vs. Rays Sep. 14 7.0 7 4 4 5 0 at Red Sox Sep. 8 6.0 4 2 2 9 0

Adley Rutschman Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -250) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +215)

Rutschman Stats

Rutschman has 31 doubles, a triple, 20 home runs, 92 walks and 80 RBI (163 total hits). He has stolen one base.

He's slashed .277/.374/.435 so far this year.

Rutschman hopes to build on a four-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last five outings he is batting .313 with a home run, four walks and four RBI.

Rutschman Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Oct. 1 1-for-3 0 0 1 1 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 30 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 28 1-for-3 0 0 0 1 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 27 2-for-4 1 1 3 5 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 26 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0

Gunnar Henderson Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -204) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +155) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +700) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +205)

Henderson Stats

Gunnar Henderson has recorded 143 hits with 29 doubles, nine triples, 28 home runs and 56 walks. He has driven in 82 runs with 10 stolen bases.

He's slashed .255/.325/.489 so far this year.

Henderson Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Red Sox Oct. 1 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 30 1-for-4 1 0 0 2 0 vs. Red Sox Sep. 28 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 27 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 0 vs. Nationals Sep. 26 2-for-4 1 1 1 5 0

