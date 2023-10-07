The No. 16 Ole Miss Rebels (4-1) face a fellow SEC opponent when they host the Arkansas Razorbacks (2-3) on Saturday, October 7, 2023 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium.

Ole Miss ranks 68th in scoring defense this season (24.6 points allowed per game), but has been shining on offense, ranking sixth-best in the FBS with 44.6 points per game. With 342.2 total yards per game on the offensive side of the ball, Arkansas ranks 103rd in the FBS in 2023. Defensively, it ranks 47th, allowing 339 total yards per game.

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Game Info

Date: Saturday, October 7, 2023

Saturday, October 7, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET Channel: SEC Network

Oxford, Mississippi

Oxford, Mississippi Venue: Vaught-Hemingway Stadium

Ole Miss vs. Arkansas Key Statistics

Ole Miss Arkansas 517.4 (9th) Off. Yards Avg. (Rank) 342.2 (99th) 408.8 (104th) Def. Yards Avg. (Rank) 339 (54th) 180.8 (44th) Rush Yards Avg. (Rank) 126.6 (100th) 336.6 (9th) Pass Yards Avg. (Rank) 215.6 (94th) 3 (5th) Turnovers (Rank) 5 (27th) 7 (55th) Takeaways (Rank) 11 (9th)

Ole Miss Stats Leaders

Jaxson Dart leads Ole Miss with 1,485 yards (297 ypg) on 91-of-142 passing with 11 touchdowns and two interceptions this season. He also has 269 rushing yards on 51 carries while scoring four touchdowns on the ground.

Quinshon Judkins has racked up 378 yards on 90 carries while finding paydirt five times as a runner. He's also caught nine passes for 84 yards (16.8 per game) and one touchdown through the air.

Jordan Watkins' team-high 450 yards as a receiver have come on 29 receptions (out of 40 targets) with two touchdowns.

Dayton Wade has grabbed 23 passes while averaging 73.4 yards per game and scoring one touchdown.

Tre Harris has a total of 341 receiving yards so far this year, grabbing 16 passes and scoring six touchdowns.

Arkansas Stats Leaders

K.J. Jefferson leads Arkansas with 1,050 yards on 85-of-125 passing with 10 touchdowns compared to four interceptions this season. He has chipped in with 125 rushing yards (25 ypg) on 65 carries while scoring one touchdown on the ground.

The team's top rusher, AJ Green, has carried the ball 32 times for 195 yards (39 per game) with two touchdowns.

Rashod Dubinion has racked up 177 yards on 47 carries with one touchdown.

Andrew Armstrong has collected 27 receptions this season and his team-high yardage total sits at 351 (70.2 yards per game). He's been targeted 32 times and has four touchdowns.

Luke Hasz has caught 16 passes and compiled 253 receiving yards (50.6 per game) with three touchdowns.

Isaac TeSlaa's 26 targets have resulted in 14 grabs for 174 yards and one touchdown.

