Max McGreevy is ready to take part in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi, taking place from October 5-7.

Looking to wager on McGreevy at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +50000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

McGreevy Odds to Win: +50000

Max McGreevy Insights

McGreevy has finished below par on 10 occasions, completed his day without a bogey once and finished 10 rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds played.

He has carded a top-10 score once in his last 16 rounds.

McGreevy has carded a score within five shots of the day's best in six of his last 16 rounds.

In his past five events, McGreevy has had an average finish of 44th.

He has made the cut in three of his past five appearances.

McGreevy has finished with a score better than the tournament average in one of his past five tournaments.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 29 44 -4 280 0 8 0 1 $360,757

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

McGreevy did not make the cut in either of his last two trips to this event.

McGreevy last played this event in 2022, and he did not make the cut.

The par-72 course measures 7,461 yards this week, 444 yards longer than the average Tour stop during the past 12 months.

Country Club of Jackson has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

Country Club of Jackson checks in at 7,461 yards, 200 yards longer than the average course McGreevy has played in the past year (7,261 yards).

Events he has played in the past year have seen players average a score of -8. That's lower than this course, which has a scoring average of -7.

McGreevy's Last Time Out

McGreevy was good on the eight par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 2.75 strokes to finish in the 97th percentile of the field.

He averaged 4.20 strokes on par-4 holes (of which there were 20) at the Fortinet Championship, which placed him in the sixth percentile of the field.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, McGreevy was better than only 6% of the field (averaging 5.13 strokes).

McGreevy fared better on par 3s than most players his last time out, recording a birdie or better on three of eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the other golfers averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, McGreevy carded one bogey or worse (less than the tournament average of 2.2).

McGreevy carded fewer birdies or better (one) than the tournament average of 5.4 on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship.

At that most recent competition, McGreevy's performance on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse four times (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

McGreevy finished the Fortinet Championship underperforming compared to the tournament average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with three on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, McGreevy underperformed compared to the field average of 1.2 bogeys or worse on those holes by recording three.

