Matthias Schmid will take to the course at Country Club of Jackson in Jackson, Mississippi to play in the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship from October 5-7. It's a par-72 that spans 7,461 yards, with a purse of $8,200,000.00 up for grabs.

Looking to wager on Schmid at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by sportsbooks at +15000 to claim the top spot on the leaderboard this week. Read on for the statistics you need to know before you make your picks.

Watch live golf without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Schmid Odds to Win: +15000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Sign up for ESPN+ to get access to PGA Tour Live, which broadcasts the main feed, featured holes and marquee groups from over 35 events per year! Plus, get tons of other live sports, original shows and the full "30 for 30" library. Sign up today!

Matthias Schmid Insights

Over his last 16 rounds, Schmid has shot under par 11 times, while also posting 10 rounds with a better-than-average score.

He has recorded a top-five score in one of his last 16 rounds, while ranking among the top 10 scores of the day twice.

Schmid has recorded a score within three shots of the day's best in one of his last 16 rounds, while finishing within five strokes of the top score of the day seven times.

In his past five events, Schmid has finished in the top 20 once.

He has made three cuts in his past five tournaments.

Schmid has finished with a better-than-average score in two of his past five tournaments.

Sign up today for BetMGM and get our new player bonus offer! Once you've signed up, check out the latest PGA odds and place your bets with BetMGM.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 22 33 -9 277 0 7 0 1 $477,673

Put together your best lineup of golfers and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

The most recent time Schmid played this event was in 2022, and he failed to make the cut.

Country Club of Jackson measures 7,461 yards for this tournament, 444 more than the average course on the Tour inthe past year (7,017).

Country Club of Jackson has seen an average tournament score of -7 recently, which is lower than the Tour scoring average of -4 on all courses in the past year.

The average course Schmid has played in the past year has been 175 yards shorter than the 7,461 yards Country Club of Jackson will be at for this event.

In the past year, the events he has played have had a scoring average of -8 among finishers, lower than the -7 average at this course.

Schmid's Last Time Out

Schmid was in the first percentile on par 3s at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.63 strokes on the eight par-3 holes.

He finished in the 88th percentile on par 4s at the Fortinet Championship, averaging 3.85 strokes on those 20 holes.

On the eight par-5 holes at the Fortinet Championship, Schmid shot better than 66% of the field (averaging 4.63 strokes).

Schmid failed to record a birdie on any of the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the field averaged 1.1).

On the eight par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Schmid had four bogeys or worse (the tournament average was 2.2).

Schmid's five birdies or better on the 20 par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were less than the tournament average (5.4).

At that most recent tournament, Schmid's showing on the 20 par-4s included a bogey or worse two times (the field's average was worse, at 4.3).

Schmid finished the Fortinet Championship underperforming compared to the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4), with four on the eight par-5 holes.

On the eight par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Schmid had one bogey or worse, fewer than the field average of 1.2.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit offer pages for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please play responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.