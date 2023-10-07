Marcus Semien vs. Orioles Preview, Player Prop Bets - ALDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 6, 2023 at 9:24 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
On Saturday, Marcus Semien (.610 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the Texas Rangers play the Baltimore Orioles, whose starting pitcher will be Kyle Bradish. First pitch is at 1:03 PM ET. The clubs will take the field to start the ALDS.
He had a one-hit performance in his last game (1-for-5) against the Rays.
Marcus Semien Game Info & Props vs. the Orioles
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 1:03 PM ET
- Stadium: Oriole Park at Camden Yards
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
- Orioles Starter: Kyle Bradish
- TV Channel: FS1
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -278)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Marcus Semien At The Plate
- Semien leads Texas in slugging percentage (.478) thanks to 73 extra-base hits.
- He ranks 28th in batting average, 39th in on base percentage, and 33rd in slugging among the qualified hitters in MLB play.
- Semien has recorded a hit in 120 of 164 games this year (73.2%), including 53 multi-hit games (32.3%).
- In 26 games this year, he has gone deep (15.9%, and 3.9% of his trips to the dish).
- In 68 games this year (41.5%), Semien has picked up an RBI, and in 22 of those games (13.4%) he had two or more. He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in eight contests.
- In 92 of 164 games this year, he has scored, and 23 of those games included multiple runs.
Marcus Semien Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|81
|GP
|81
|.292
|AVG
|.261
|.360
|OBP
|.337
|.535
|SLG
|.422
|42
|XBH
|31
|18
|HR
|11
|54
|RBI
|46
|43/35
|K/BB
|67/37
|9
|SB
|5
Orioles Pitching Rankings
- The Orioles pitching staff is 14th in MLB with a collective 8.9 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Orioles have the seventh-ranked team ERA across all league pitching staffs (3.89).
- The Orioles surrender the fourth-fewest home runs in baseball (177 total, 1.1 per game).
- Bradish makes the start for the Orioles, his 31st of the season. He is 12-7 with a 2.83 ERA and 168 strikeouts through 168 2/3 innings pitched.
- His last time out was on Sunday against the Boston Red Sox, when the right-hander went two scoreless innings without giving up a hit.
- The 27-year-old ranks fourth in ERA (2.83), fourth in WHIP (1.043), and 24th in K/9 (9) among qualifying pitchers in MLB action this season.
