Marcell Ozuna vs. Phillies Preview, Player Prop Bets - NLDS Game 1
Published: Oct. 7, 2023 at 2:56 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Saturday, Marcell Ozuna and the Atlanta Braves play the Philadelphia Phillies and Ranger Suarez, with the first pitch at 6:07 PM ET. The teams will take the field for NLDS Game 1.
In his last action (on October 1 against the Nationals) he went 2-for-3 with two home runs and four RBI.
Marcell Ozuna Game Info & Props vs. the Phillies
- Game Day: Saturday, October 7, 2023
- Game Time: 6:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Truist Park
- Phillies Starter: Ranger Suárez
- TV Channel: TBS
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +320)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)
Discover More About This Game
Marcell Ozuna At The Plate
- Ozuna is hitting .275 with 30 doubles, a triple, 40 home runs and 57 walks.
- Among qualifying hitters, he ranks 32nd in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 39th and he is seventh in slugging.
- In 102 of 144 games this season (70.8%) Ozuna has picked up a hit, and in 36 of those games he had more than one (25.0%).
- He has homered in 25.0% of his games in 2023 (36 of 144), and 6.8% of his trips to the dish.
- Ozuna has driven in a run in 57 games this season (39.6%), including 28 games with more than one RBI (19.4%). He has also driven in three or more of his team's runs in 11 contests.
- He has scored in 45.8% of his games this season (66 of 144), with two or more runs 13 times (9.0%).
Marcell Ozuna Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|75
|GP
|69
|.305
|AVG
|.244
|.375
|OBP
|.319
|.636
|SLG
|.484
|43
|XBH
|28
|23
|HR
|17
|54
|RBI
|47
|64/30
|K/BB
|70/27
|0
|SB
|0
Phillies Pitching Rankings
- The Phillies pitching staff ranks seventh in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Phillies have the 11th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.04).
- Phillies pitchers combine to allow the 10th-fewest home runs in baseball (185 total, 1.1 per game).
- Suarez (4-6) takes the mound for the Phillies in his 23rd start of the season. He's put together a 4.18 ERA in 125 2/3 innings pitched, with 119 strikeouts.
- In his most recent time out on Wednesday, Sept. 27 against the Pittsburgh Pirates, the left-hander tossed 4 2/3 innings, giving up six earned runs while surrendering nine hits.
- The 28-year-old has amassed a 4.18 ERA and 8.6 strikeouts per nine innings in 22 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .267 to opposing hitters.
