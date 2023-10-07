Mackenzie Hughes is in 65th place, at -2, after the first round of the Sanderson Farms Championship at Country Club of Jackson.

Looking to place a wager on Mackenzie Hughes at the Sanderson Farms Championship this week? He's currently listed by bookmakers at +20000 to pick up the win this weekend. Keep reading for the betting odds and stats you need to know before you make your picks.

Sanderson Farms Championship Time and Date Info

Date: October 5-7, 2023

October 5-7, 2023 Course: Country Club of Jackson

Country Club of Jackson Location: Jackson, Mississippi

Jackson, Mississippi Par: 72 / 7,461 yards

72 / 7,461 yards Hughes Odds to Win: +20000 (Bet now with BetMGM!)

Mackenzie Hughes Insights

Hughes has finished below par 10 times and shot nine rounds with a better-than-average score over his last 16 rounds.

He has posted one of the 10 best scores of the day in one of his last 16 rounds.

Over his last 16 rounds, Hughes has finished within three strokes of the best score of the round once, and within five strokes of the top score of the day on seven occasions.

In his past five events, Hughes has had an average finish of 47th.

Looking at the past five tournaments he has entered, he made the cut three times.

In his past five appearances, Hughes has posted a score better than average in one of them.

Hughes will try to continue his streak of made cuts to four by qualifying for the weekend once again.

Over the last year

Tournaments AVG Finish AVG Score AVG Strokes Wins Made Cuts Top 5s Top 10s Earnings 24 39 -4 262 0 12 0 0 $993,988

Sanderson Farms Championship Insights and Stats

Hughes has one win in his past three starts at this event. His average finish has been 21st.

Hughes made the cut in each of his last three attempts at this event.

Hughes finished atop the leaderboard at this event back in 2022.

Courses on the Tour have played at an average length of 7,018 yards in the past year. This event will be held on a par 72 that registers at 7,461 yards, 443 yards longer than average.

The average course Hughes has played in the past year has been 162 yards shorter than the 7,461 yards Country Club of Jackson will be at for this event.

Hughes' Last Time Out

Hughes finished in the 56th percentile on the 16 par-3 holes at the Fortinet Championship, with an average of 3.06 strokes.

His 3.98-stroke average on the 40 par-4 holes at the Fortinet Championship placed him in the 56th percentile.

Hughes shot better than 59% of the golfers at the Fortinet Championship on par-5 holes, averaging 4.69 strokes per hole in comparison to the field average of 4.71.

Hughes shot worse on par 3s than the field his last time out, carding a birdie or better on one of 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship (the tournament average was 1.1).

On the 16 par-3s at the Fortinet Championship, Hughes carded two bogeys or worse (the field averaged 2.2).

Hughes' six birdies or better on par-4s at the Fortinet Championship were more than the field average of 5.4.

At that most recent outing, Hughes' showing on the 40 par-4s included a bogey or worse five times (compared to the field's better average, 4.3).

Hughes finished the Fortinet Championship outperforming the field's average of birdies or better on par-5s (4.4) with seven on the 16 par-5 holes.

On the 16 par-5s at the Fortinet Championship, Hughes had two bogeys or worse, more than the tournament average of 1.2.

All statistics in this article reflect Hughes' performance prior to the 2023 Sanderson Farms Championship.

